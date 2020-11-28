Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.20 Million in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 246,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,735 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at $309,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

