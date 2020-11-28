Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.18 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,295,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,309,000 after buying an additional 182,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after acquiring an additional 290,805 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,309,000 after purchasing an additional 465,487 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 107.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,788,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,676,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,031 shares of company stock worth $21,697,079. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $151.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

