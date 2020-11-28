Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.98 Million in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $77.54 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $79.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average is $66.21.

