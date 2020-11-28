Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.66 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,030 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $235.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.07. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

