Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.59 Million in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 6,236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,545 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $182,270,000 after purchasing an additional 327,887 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth $54,581,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Illumina by 32.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $223,653,000 after buying an additional 146,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,773,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $317.03 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.26. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.22.
In related news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $96,751.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,184 shares in the company, valued at $677,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.13, for a total transaction of $221,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,891 shares of company stock worth $8,582,040 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.
