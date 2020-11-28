Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.59 Million in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 6,236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,545 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $182,270,000 after purchasing an additional 327,887 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth $54,581,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Illumina by 32.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $223,653,000 after buying an additional 146,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,773,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $317.03 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.26. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.22.

In related news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $96,751.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,184 shares in the company, valued at $677,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.13, for a total transaction of $221,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,891 shares of company stock worth $8,582,040 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

