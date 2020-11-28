Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 96,462 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 39.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 45,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL opened at $45.28 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

