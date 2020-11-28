Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 46,527 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 346,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $91.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.52.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.