Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 208,446 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 208,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 631,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,290 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

