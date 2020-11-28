Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.76.

NYSE:SHW opened at $735.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $706.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $647.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

