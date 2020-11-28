Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 149.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 158,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $105.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.56. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $111.31.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $101.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

