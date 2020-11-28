Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 29,149 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $27,753,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,317,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,958,000 after purchasing an additional 183,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,090,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,322,000 after buying an additional 159,631 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,486,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,186,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,953,000 after purchasing an additional 64,410 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $117.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $117.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.31 and its 200-day moving average is $102.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

