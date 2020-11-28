Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 102 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 218.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,043,000 after purchasing an additional 48,217 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.13.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $453.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $179.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

