Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

