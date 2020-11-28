Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €7.10 Price Target for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.10 ($8.35) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AT1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.28 ($7.38).

Shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) stock opened at €6.00 ($7.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.90. Aroundtown SA has a one year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a one year high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

