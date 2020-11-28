K12 (NYSE:LRN) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LRN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of K12 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of K12 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of K12 stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $986.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. K12 has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.56 million. K12 had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that K12 will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in K12 by 1,638.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in K12 in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in K12 by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

