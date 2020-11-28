Julius Bär Gruppe’s (JBAXY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JBAXY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

