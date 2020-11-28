JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,907,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.52% of Snap-on worth $277,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.3% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 43.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.9% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $180.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.53 and a 200 day moving average of $147.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $1,277,777.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,999,637.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,877 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,413 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

