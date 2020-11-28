JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 898,343 Shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,593,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898,343 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in XP were worth $272,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Atlantic LLC increased its position in shares of XP by 1.1% during the second quarter. General Atlantic LLC now owns 62,343,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,046,000 after acquiring an additional 681,221 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of XP by 18,065.7% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,816,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of XP by 17.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,619,000 after acquiring an additional 235,949 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of XP by 12.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after acquiring an additional 95,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of XP by 15.3% during the second quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 852,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after acquiring an additional 112,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get XP alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE:XP opened at $41.66 on Friday. XP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XP Inc. (NYSE:XP).

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.