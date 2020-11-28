JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 279,436 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.75% of SVB Financial Group worth $337,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $353.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.86 and its 200-day moving average is $246.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $363.10.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John China sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,892 shares of company stock worth $19,117,281 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.31.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

