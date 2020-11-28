JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 139,117 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 139,117 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.46% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $265,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

LH stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $218.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

