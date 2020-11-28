JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 131,469 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,717,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131,469 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.91% of Thor Industries worth $256,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,776,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $96.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 2.43. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $121.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.