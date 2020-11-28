JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sonova from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonova presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. Sonova has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $54.77.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

