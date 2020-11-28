JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSRGF. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.20. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

