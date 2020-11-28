JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,456,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.03% of Otis Worldwide worth $278,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Shares of OTIS opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.36. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.