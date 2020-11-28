JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24. Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.51.
About Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S.
