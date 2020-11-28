JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24. Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.51.

About Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S.

TÃ¼rkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment funds, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

