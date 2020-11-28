JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:THBIY opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24. Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.51.
Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.