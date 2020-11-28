JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IFJPY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Informa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Informa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Informa to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Informa presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Informa stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. Informa has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

