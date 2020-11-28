JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $250,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,643,000 after buying an additional 326,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,727,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,509,000 after buying an additional 1,357,511 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 62.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,249,000 after buying an additional 1,014,352 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,728,000 after buying an additional 551,600 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 265,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $10,818,995.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,173,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 31,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,317,625.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,098 shares of company stock valued at $17,513,630. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.