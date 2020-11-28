JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,625 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $231,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HELE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 29.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 31.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HELE opened at $204.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $217.76.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

