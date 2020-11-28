JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 81,480 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.14% of WEX worth $320,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,672,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 116,087 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 853,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,828,000 after purchasing an additional 288,104 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 390,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after purchasing an additional 162,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,444,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of WEX opened at $181.52 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.36.
In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Truist cut their price target on WEX from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.41.
About WEX
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.