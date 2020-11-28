JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 81,480 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.14% of WEX worth $320,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,672,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 116,087 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 853,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,828,000 after purchasing an additional 288,104 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 390,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after purchasing an additional 162,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,444,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX opened at $181.52 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.36.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Truist cut their price target on WEX from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.41.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.