JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 686,985 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 686,985 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $301,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 20.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,472,000 after acquiring an additional 171,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,177,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,925,000 after acquiring an additional 49,359 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,311,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,468,000 after acquiring an additional 247,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,641,000 after acquiring an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $95.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day moving average is $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

