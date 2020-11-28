JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 64,458 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,767,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.15% of Exelixis worth $239,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $122,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,252. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

