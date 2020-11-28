JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 329,496 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,290,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,496 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 6.21% of Performance Food Group worth $286,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 111.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Performance Food Group by 123.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Performance Food Group by 540.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 61.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $181,561.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $299,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,414. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.32 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

