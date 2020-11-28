JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $278.54 Million Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,328,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Post were worth $278,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Post by 292.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.88. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -57.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.45.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

