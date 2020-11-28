JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $265.72 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,142,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.65% of TC Energy worth $265,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter worth $524,301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 11,128.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,548,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,196 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter worth $78,307,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in TC Energy by 54.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,461,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $983,856,000 after purchasing an additional 794,867 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. ValuEngine lowered TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on TC Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.608 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

