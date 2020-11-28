JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $261.69 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $261,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 113.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 773.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,414 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 60.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 253,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after acquiring an additional 95,607 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 298.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VFC opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of -659.38, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.61.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. 140166 increased their target price on V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,439. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

