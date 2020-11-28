JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $258.28 Million Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,717,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,707 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.12% of Rayonier worth $258,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 122,000.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Rayonier by 161.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RYN opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,268.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $405,000 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RYN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

