JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $256.89 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860,931 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $256,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Seeyond raised its stake in Regions Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 38,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 337,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 784.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,458,000 after buying an additional 1,267,223 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

