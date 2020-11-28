JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $242.16 Million Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 1,368.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,259,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,764,678 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $242,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 53.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIV shares. Bank of America upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

NYSE:AIV opened at $30.78 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.20%.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

