JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.41% of Nordson worth $268,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond purchased a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Nordson by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Nordson by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $204.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $216.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,848 shares of company stock worth $3,374,676. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

