JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,021,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.61% of The New York Times worth $252,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The New York Times by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in The New York Times by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The New York Times by 29.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The New York Times by 7.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The New York Times by 52.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

In other The New York Times news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 58,582 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $2,551,831.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,243,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

