JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 74,250 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.22% of Amedisys worth $244,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 447,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,904,000 after purchasing an additional 247,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,003,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 185,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after purchasing an additional 70,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Barclays upped their price target on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $378,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,704,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 4,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $935,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,600. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMED stock opened at $240.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.37 and a 200-day moving average of $222.61. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $273.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.09 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

