JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 69,271 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,968,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.58% of Edison International worth $304,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Edison International by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 30,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Edison International by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 36,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Edison International by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,866,000 after buying an additional 868,333 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Edison International stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.48. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

