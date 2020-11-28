JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 52,378 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,275,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,378 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.96% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $329,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $136,954,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,424,000 after buying an additional 842,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,574,000 after buying an additional 355,379 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,923,000 after buying an additional 269,322 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,893,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,060,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $129.86 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The firm had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

