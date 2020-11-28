JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 462,211 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $286,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

