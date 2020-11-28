JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 267,571 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.81% of The Allstate worth $229,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,026 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter worth about $171,631,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,578,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,033 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in The Allstate by 410.9% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 964,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 42.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,257,000 after purchasing an additional 804,329 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $104.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average is $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.27.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

