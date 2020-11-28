JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€83.00” Price Target for Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on G24. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.20 ($87.29) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.25 ($83.83).

Get Scout24 AG (G24.F) alerts:

Scout24 AG (G24.F) stock opened at €63.05 ($74.18) on Wednesday. Scout24 AG has a one year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a one year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The business’s fifty day moving average is €70.40 and its 200 day moving average is €71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.47.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 AG (G24.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 AG (G24.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.