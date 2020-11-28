Jonathan Charles Clelland Buys 2,069 Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX.L) (LON:AQX) Stock

Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX.L) (LON:AQX) insider Jonathan Charles Clelland acquired 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000.15 ($11,758.75).

Shares of AQX opened at GBX 440 ($5.75) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 423.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 371.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.25 million and a P/E ratio of -440.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Aquis Exchange PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 304.03 ($3.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 490 ($6.40).

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. It also develops and provides exchange and regulatory technology. The company offers a trading platform, a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,500 stocks and ETFs across 14 European markets, as well as licences its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

