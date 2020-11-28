Jonathan Charles Clelland Buys 2,069 Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX.L) (LON:AQX) Stock

Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX.L) (LON:AQX) insider Jonathan Charles Clelland acquired 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000.15 ($11,758.75).
Shares of AQX opened at GBX 440 ($5.75) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 423.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 371.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.25 million and a P/E ratio of -440.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Aquis Exchange PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 304.03 ($3.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 490 ($6.40).
