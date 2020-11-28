JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JKS. ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BOCOM International raised JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.72.

Shares of JKS opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.80. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,379,000 after purchasing an additional 665,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 366,440 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,054,000 after purchasing an additional 213,328 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 753,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 212,350 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

