Jefferies Financial Group Raises American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $22.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.79.

AEO stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 421.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,369 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 81,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

